The dog put a paw on the arm of the dying boy and healed him

A resident of the English city of Southampton Zoe Relf told how her three year old son, who was in the intensive care unit of a local hospital after brain surgery, was able to heal thanks to a dog named Leo. Her story shared the edition of The Mirror.

The health of the boy Oscar Haskell, was on the operating table due to a rare brain disease — acute disseminated encephalomyelitis, every day was getting worse. He gradually ceased to react to external stimuli. Doctors warned his mother that she should be prepared for the worst.

Doctors offered the mother an alternative method of treatment of a dying son with the help of pet therapy and brought to the house of the dog breed Golden Retriever named Leo. On the advice of doctors, the woman began to talk with the child and promised him that if he does well, he will get a puppy. As soon as of the dog’s paw was laid on his arm, rapid after the operation pulse of the boy returned to normal values.

“It was amazing. The doctors were crying, it was just a miracle. His face was immobilized, it did not move at all. Then he grinned,” recalls Ralf. Since then four years have passed, and as Oscar was improved. His mother decided to share the story until now.