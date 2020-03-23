The dog sensed the earthquake before it happened (video)

The network got the video to prove that animals can foretell earthquakes. CCTV camera installed in the house living in Utah the family of Morgan, caught homemade dog named Bear, who is sleeping peacefully on the couch, suddenly opens his eyes. Then he raises his head and looks around anxiously. At first all seems quiet, but then starts shaking. Bear visibly frightened. Then be running in a panic, the owners and the dog runs to him.

Later Mrs Morgan said that the Bear was not himself even about an hour before the earthquake: he restlessly ran around the house.

Experts say that dogs are able to sense seismic activity.

The force of the quake was 5.7 points on the Richter school. In the area of salt lake city remained without electricity for 73 thousand homes.

