The dog-unicorn: the puppy has one ear in the middle of the crown (photos)

By Maria Batterburyon in News

After puppy-unicorn from the USA that grew on his forehead the second the tail, became aware of another dog-the unicorn. A Golden Retriever named ray has only one ear, located in the middle of the head like a horn.

When ray was only two days old, she was bitten by the mother, causing the baby lost his left ear. The wound had stitches. During treatment of the remaining right ear moved up, giving ray a completely unique appearance — in addition to cheerful character. As writes the edition of The Mirror, ray was the real star of the network and has many followers on Instagram.

View this post in Instagram

Trying to cuddle, but she wants to play #oneeardog #unicorndog #dogsofinstagram #goldensofinstagram #raeisearbackwards

The publication of Rae the Golden Retriever (@goldenunicornrae) 11 Mar 2020 at 6:29 PDT

Maria Batterbury

