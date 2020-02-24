The dog was “evicted” sassy cat with his stretcher (video)

Live on Live Leaks was published a funny video. The dog named Ranger wearing his favorite couch constantly is the cat Tax. And he decided to resort to drastic measures. Angered by the Ranger turns her into the bed, covering her cheeky invader. And then arranged it himself.

Netizens said that the dog was acting quite tactfully. And that cat was lucky that Ranger “gently” used his power.

See also: the Dog performed an enthusiastic “dance”, receiving a favorite treat.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter