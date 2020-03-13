The dog was fearful of a scene from the movie “the lion King” (video)

In the social network Twitter caused the admiration of the video with the dog that watched “the lion King” — a film by Jon Favreau 2019 with spectacular visual effects, the remake of the same named disney cartoon cartoon.

The dog with great interest what is happening on the screen. However, the scene where the hyenas rush in pursuit of the lion cub Simba is so scared the dog, she rushed to their heels, thinking that predators are on her soul.

Wait for it… pic.twitter.com/tHMjZCMsHv — Rex Chapman (@RexChapman) March 9, 2020

. Empathizing with the main character, the dog whining and was restless from anxiety.

