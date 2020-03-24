The dragon from “Game of thrones” appeared in the “World Wild West”

The dragon Drogon, the character of fantasy series “Game of thrones” HBO, suddenly appeared in another HBO project, a sci-Fi show, “Westworld”.

The unexpected cameo happened in the second episode of the third season, which aired on Sunday, March 22. Fans of both shows, of course, immediately wrote about the event on Twitter and other social networks.

The appearance of Drogon is due, of course, no story of the interconnectedness of the two projects, and the fact that the creators of “World Wild West” Jonathan Nolan and Lisa joy’s friends with George R. R. Martin and the showrunners of “Game of thrones” David Benioff and D. B. Wiscom. Moreover, besides Drogon Benioff and Weiss also performed in the third season of “World Wild West” cameo.

Recall that in the third season of the show, the action finally has moved beyond an amusement Park and takes place in the real world, where Dolores is planning to take revenge on humanity for the enslavement of robots.