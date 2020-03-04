The draw of the League of Nations-2020/21: Ukraine learned opponents

Жеребьевка Лиги наций-2020/21: Украина узнала соперников

In Amsterdam was held the draw for the group stage of the League of Nations UEFA season-2020/21. It was attended by 55 national teams, according to Fakty.com.ua.

Ukrainian national team will play in the main division tournament League A. Blue and yellow hit the basket №3, along with the teams of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Denmark and Sweden. With these teams wards Shevchenko was destined to play in the same group from the beginning.

The results of the draw Ukraine rivals dropped the teams from Germany, Spain and Switzerland.

The results of the draw of the League of Nations-2020/21:

League And

  • Group 1: Poland, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Italy, Netherlands
  • Group 2: Iceland, Denmark, Belgium, England
  • Group 3: Croatia, Sweden, France, Portugal
  • Group 4: Germany, Ukraine, Spain, Switzerland

League B

  • Group 1: Romania, Northern Ireland, Norway, Austria
  • Group 2: Israel, Slovakia, Scotland, Czech Republic
  • Group 3: Hungary, Turkey, Serbia, Russia
  • Group 4: Bulgaria, Ireland, Finland, Wales

League C

  • Group 1: Azerbaijan, Luxembourg, Cyprus, Montenegro
  • Group 2: Armenia, Estonia, Northern Macedonia, Georgia
  • Group 3: Moldova, Slovenia, Kosovo, Greece
  • Group 4: Kazakhstan, Lithuania, Belarus, Albania

League D

  • Group 1: Malta, Andorra, Latvia, Faroe Islands
  • Group 2: San Marino, Liechtenstein, Gibraltar

The first round matches of the competition will be held from 3 to 5 September 2020. The final 6-th round will play from 15 to 17 November 2020. The final stage of the tournament will be held on 2, 3 and 6 June 2021.

We will remind, the Ukrainian team will play against three national teams in preparation for Euro 2020. All three matches will be held in Ukraine.

