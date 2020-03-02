The draw of the League of Nations: live broadcast of the ceremony in Amsterdam

Tuesday, March 3, at the Convention centre Beurs van Berlage in Amsterdam will host the draw for the group stage of football League of Nations (beginning at 19:00), in which the Ukrainian team will debut in the elite division. Recall that the first winner of the new UEFA tournament was the team of Portugal.

“FACTS” will hold an online broadcast of the draw, for which you will be able to follow the news.

The composition of the divisions and “baskets”

Team 55 associations, members of UEFA, was divided into divisions in accordance with the coefficient ranking system UEFA for teams (1-16 places were in the division, 17–32-e — division In, 33–48-e — in division C, 49–55 in division D). According to the ranking in each division is formed “baskets” of sowing: two in division D and four for divisions A, b and C. the draw will have no restrictions.

Note that after you change the format of the League of Nations in divisions A, b and C will play 16 teams (four groups of four teams each), and in division D — seven teams (two groups of four and three teams).

The national team of Ukraine, which is the last opponent in the group of Euro-2020 will be determined on March 31, before the draw — 12 potential rivals.

Division A

“Basket” 1: Portugal, Netherlands, England, Switzerland

“Trash” 2: Belgium, France, Spain, Italy

“Trash” 3: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Ukraine, Denmark, Sweden

“Trash” 4: Croatia, Poland, Germany, Iceland

Division B

“Basket” 1: Russia, Austria, Wales, Czech Republic.

“Trash” 2: Scotland, Norway, Serbia, Finland.

“Trash” 3: Slovakia, Turkey, Ireland, Northern Ireland.

“Trash” 4: Bulgaria, Israel, Hungary, Romania.

Division C

“Basket” 1: Greece, Albania, Montenegro, Georgia.

“Trash” 2: Northern Macedonia, Kosovo, Belarus, Cyprus.

“Trash” 3: Estonia, Slovenia, Lithuania, Luxembourg.

“Trash” 4: Armenia, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Moldova.

Division D

“Basket” 1: Gibraltar, Faroe Islands, Latvia, Liechtenstein.

“Trash” 2: Andorra, Malta, San Marino.

First the League of Nations won the national team of Portugal Cristiano Ronaldo in the squad

The format of the tournament

During the competition, the rivals will play each other home and away. The winners of the four groups in division A will advance to the final stage of the League of Nations (semifinals, match for third place and final), which is scheduled for June 2021.

The group winners in divisions B, C and D will rise up the League above. The last place teams in the divisions A and B will fall in the League below.

Since in the division With four groups, and in division D — two, then from the third division will take off two teams. What, will be determined in the play-offs (home and away) in March 2022. If the team that finished last place in the group division With, in parallel, will be released in the play-offs FIFA world Cup 2022, the division will automatically fly 47-I 48-I team ranking of the League of Nations.

The main trophy of the League of Nations

Calendar of matches

During the main tournament will be played 162 of the match. The League of Nations will start at 16:00 (Saturdays and Sundays), 19:00 and 21:45 Kyiv time.

The meeting of the League of Nations will be held on the following dates:

1st round — 3–5 September 2020;

2nd round — 6–8 September 2020;

3rd round — 8–10 October 2020;

4th round — 11–13 October 2020;

5th round — 12-1-4 November 2020;

6th round — 15–17 November 2020;

final stage — 2, 3 and 6 June 2021;

play-offs — 24, 25, 28 and 29 March 2022.

Ukraine’s debut in the League of Nations

The team of Andriy Shevchenko, who learned their opponents in the group of Euro-2020, were great in the first draw of the League of Nations, having obtained a ticket to the elite division of the tournament. Twice beating the team of the Czech Republic (2:1 in uherské hradiště and 1:0 in Kharkiv), as well as at home defeating Slovakia (1:0 in Lviv), Ukraine in the status of the group winner lost to Slovakia away (1:4 in Trnava).

In the debut of the League of Nations, the Ukraine national team twice defeated the team of Czech Republic

The draw on TV

Live draw ceremony from Amsterdam, 3 March at 19:00 will show the channel “Football 1”.

Photo Getty Images, uefa.com, ffu.ua

