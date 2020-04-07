The driver who drove the Ukrainians from Hungary, fell asleep at the wheel

According to police, the accident of a van carrying evacuated Ukrainians in Hungary, happened for the reason that the driver fell asleep at the wheel.

About this in comments to the Agency Interfaks-Ukraine said the Director of the Department of consular service of the MFA of Ukraine Serhiy Pogoreltsev.

The victims of the fire said that according to the obtained operational information from police region Gives, the driver of the van lost control, went off the road and overturned, because he fell asleep while driving.

He said that the accident nine citizens of Ukraine were injured. Five of them were hospitalized to the regional hospital Gives.

According to the Consulate of Ukraine in Nyiregyhaza, four citizens of Ukraine who are in a hospital in Hatvan, during this day already needs to issue and deliver to the border with Ukraine, where they will meet friends and relatives.

As for other Ukrainians residing in the hospital of Eger, the four people also have to write in the near future, and one citizen of Ukraine, with injuries of moderate severity, will remain in the hospital. Threats to their lives there, said the victims of the fire.