The drone picked up a huge line for the medical masks in South Korea: impressive video

At that time how panic in connection with the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19 is growing in Italy, the situation worsens in South Korea, which now ranks second after China in the number of infected. The number of infected reached here at least 833 people. Died eight cases.

Most cases were recorded in the district the fourth largest South Korean city of Daegu, with a population of about 2.5 million people. As informs edition Daily Mail, the network has got an impressive video shot in this city using a drone. From the air, visible standing on the street, a huge queue of thousands of local residents lined up for medical masks, hoping to protect themselves from the disease.

In Daegu, closed schools and kindergartens, as well as prohibited events.

