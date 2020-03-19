The Duo Balaklava Blues unveiled video Hand in Hand on hand washing during the quarantine due to the coronavirus. In this video people from different countries to wash their hands thoroughly to protect yourself and loved ones from the disease.

Video from India, Mexico, UK, Ukraine, Iraq, Hungary, Belarus collected Marichka Marchik, the vocalist of Balaklava Blues, published on his Facebook page a request to remove the telephone and send short video on how you wash your hands. No matter where you live.

“Handwashing with soap is what now unites people all over the world in the fight against a devastating virus. This is what protects us. This is our weapon,” said Marichka Marchik.

The first to respond to the post and sent a video girl from China. Then showered with commercials from around the world, from people of various levels of wealth, different ages, different professions. Among them are the hands of the military, disabled, volunteer, etc.

Hand in Hand – a lyrical folk song from Dnipropetrovsk, created for the play “Dogs of Europe” (Dogs of Europe) Belarus Free Theatre. World premiere announced in may in the cultural space of the Barbican in London, where Balaklava Blues will live to sing and play. It is possible that the date of the premiere will be rescheduled.

As previously reported, a group of Foals in the clip Wash Off showed how to wash hands for the prevention of coronavirus.