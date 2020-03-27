The ECHR during the quarantine, anyone can not help you

The European court of human rights has changed the mode of operation in connection with the pandemic coronavirus.

It is reported by the EP with reference to the message of the court.

According to the restrictive measures adopted by the host country France, the court maximum switched to remote work and has maintained its principal place of business (in particular, the consideration of the priority cases) and continued to take statements.

During the period of quarantine the building of the ECHR on a voluntary basis and in strict compliance with government-proposed measures for health was permitted only to those judges and members of the Secretariat, whose physical presence is required.

“The six-month application period in accordance with article 35 of the European Convention on human rights in exceptional cases was suspended for one month, starting Monday 16 March 2020. All deadlines for consideration of cases that are currently under consideration, was suspended for one month, starting Monday, March 16, 2020”, – stated in the message of the ECHR.

At the same time, using a written procedure, the court’s Grand chamber was able to continue some unfinished business.

However, the court decided not to report on any further decisions and rulings until then, until the restoration of its normal functioning.

Accordingly, with the exception of the Chamber and particularly urgent matters, the court will continue to make decisions and judgments, but will postpone decisions on them.