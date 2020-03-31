The Egyptian government withdrew its projection on a pyramid with a call to isolation

Египетское правительство вывело проекцию на пирамиду с призывом к самоизоляции

The government of Egypt has decided to project a label with a call to stay at home on the pyramid of Cheops. This was reported by the newspaper Gulf News.

In the country on 30 March there were about 656 cases of infection coronavirus infection, 41 of which were deadly. With the introduction of security measures people are urged to stay home to avoid further spread of the virus.

The authorities withdrew the projection of a pyramid with the words “Stay safe”, “Stay at home” and “Thank you to those who provide us safety.”

It was noted that in addition to these messages were also disinfected archaeological sites, museums and monuments throughout Egypt.

