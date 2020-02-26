The eighth-grader cut up a knife of his teacher: the details of the terrible accident in Russia (photos, video)

In one of the schools of the Ulyanovsk region of Russia, the eighth-grader during class attacked the teacher with a knife and wounded a mathematics teacher — a woman was in the hospital.

Russian pages write that after the attack on the teacher, the teenager tried to escape but was later arrested, and that Deal opened a criminal case.

Meanwhile, in a Telegram “360” writes that ul the eighth-grader was “quiet and friendly” and that a female teacher was not conflict.

Meanwhile, “112” argues that conflict between a teacher and a teenager Artem Fedorov was not. He just stabbed her in the stomach. It is also reported that the teacher was operated on and that her life is not in danger.

As previously reported “FACTS”, in Volsk, Saratov region 15-year-old student brought to school an axe and Molotov cocktails. Before the change he attacked a 12-year-old girl and hit her in the head with an axe, and then threw bottles with “Molotov cocktail”, which, fortunately, is not ignited.

