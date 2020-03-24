The end of the epidemic of coronavirus in Ukraine

The Deputy head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Yulia Kovaliv called end date of the epidemic of coronavirus in the country. On Tuesday, March 24, UNIAN reports.

Subject to the quarantine, the epidemic will be overcome by may, then the citizens will be able to return to work, said Kovaliv in the television broadcast.

The fewer people get sick, the faster the economy will return to a normal life, stressed the official.

“The first and most important recipe out of the crisis is the maximum compliance with the quarantine,” said Kovaliv.