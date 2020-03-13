The end of the pandemic COVID-19

Declared by the world health organization pandemic coronavirus in the world could end by June if the country will take the necessary steps to combat it.

This was stated by the medical Advisor to the Chinese government Zhong Nanshan (Nanshan Zhong), writes The New York Times.

According to 83-year-old medic, the peak incidence in Hubei province was held. The number of new reported cases fell to the right due to strict measures, including large-scale quarantine.

To prevent the spread of the disease in other countries should follow who recommendations, as well as efforts at the national level. In addition, the incidence should fall with the onset of warmer months, said the expert.

Nanshan said that in connection with marked slowing spread of the virus, the Chinese government cautiously relaxed strict containment measures, including travel restrictions and allowed some industries to resume production.

Just the environment in mainland China, there were 15 new cases, compared with 24 the previous day. Seven of them are registered outside Hubei, including six cases came from abroad. The total number of cases registered in the mainland China amounted to 80 793. As of Tuesday 62 793 man recovered and was discharged from the hospital (almost 80 per cent of cases).

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter