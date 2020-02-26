The English Championship: Fulham vs Swansea City, live stream, preview, prediction

The English Championship: Fulham – Swansea City, live stream, preview, prediction

On Wednesday, February 26, as part of the next round of the Championship, Fulham will host Swansea – we have prepared a forecast for this confrontation.

Fulham

“Summer residents” this season are serious about returning to the elite division of English football. At the moment they are in the championship standings in third place, yielding five points to the second Leeds.

In the last rounds , Fulham missed a number of important points. The London club tied twice on the road with Derby County (1: 1) and Millwall (1: 1), and also unexpectedly lost at home to Barnsley (0: 3).

Swansea

“Swans”, as it were, are also trying to intervene in the fight for the playoffs. Now the team takes the ninth place in the tournament and is five points behind the sixth position.

However, playing Swansea is extremely unstable. Last round, we managed to beat Huddersfield at home with a score of 3: 1. This victory was the first for the Welsh in the last six matches in the championship. And away, “Swansea” can not win five games in a row.

Forecast

The favorite of the bookmakers is Fulham . The team plays well at home, and most importantly efficiently. Most home games at the “summer residents” riding. Swansea is also often distinguished at a party. Both teams will be determined to play to win. In five of the last six full-time confrontations, rivals scored more than two goals.

