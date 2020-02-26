The English Championship. Middlesbrough vs Leeds: live stream, preview, prediction

As part of the 35th round of the Championship, one of its Leeds leaders is going to visit Middlesbrough on February 26 – we assessed the condition of the teams and made a forecast.

Middlesbrough

Boro openly fail season. Before its start, the team was traditionally credited to the number of teams that will fight at least for the playoffs. However, the composition of the team gave the right to make such forecasts. However, the coaching staff failed to create a combat team.

Before the upcoming match , Middlesbrough is on the 20th line in the standings and is only three points ahead of the relegation zone. This position is consistent with the results that Boro have demonstrated recently. In the championship, they have not won eight rounds in a row, losing half of them.

Leeds

“Peacocks” in the current championship basically stay in a duet of leaders. After the gaming crisis, which began in the team in mid-December, Leeds managed to win twice in two previous matches . With the same score 1-0, the team beat Bristol City and Reading in their native arena. Prior to these two victories, Leeds won twice over 11 rounds.

So far, “peacocks” are in second place. They are inferior to the leading West Bromwich four points and five ahead of the third Fulham.

Statistics

Middlesbrough lost at home only one of their last ten matches, five of them in a draw.

In 13 of 17 home games Middlesbrough in the championship played a forecast of “total less than 2.5”.

Leeds away won only one of their last six matches.

In the last four away games, Leeds played a forecast of “total less than 2.5”.

In five of the last seven face-to-face matches, the bet “both will score – no” has played.

Forecast

Both teams are now not pleased with the performance. Middlesbrough home games are almost all grassroots in the championship. Leeds, too, has now diminished in terms of performance. We believe that there will be few goals in the match.

Our forecast is a total of less than 2.5 for 2.06 in BC Marathon