The enthusiastic audience and creativity: 7 interesting facts from the life of fashion designer Alexander McQueen

“McQueen”. Photo: still from the film

17 Mar, 51 years ago was born designer Alexander McQueen, who was known for his wild style. In 2018 even went 111-minute story about the life and death of Alexander McQueen. In the film “McQueen” about the designer remember family, friends and colleagues.

I spend money on their shows in order to show these people a different side of life. Let them feel hatred and disgust — I want it that way. I know that awaken in them any sense,” — said the designer.

LeMonade has collected interesting facts from the life of the fashion legend and his fantastic outfits.

Working on a suit for Prince Charles to Savile Row, a marker he wrote on the inner lining of his jacket “I’m C**t”. That was the whole Alexander, provocation — his favorite form of expression.

“McQueen”. Photo: still from the film

In his childhood Alexander McQueen was subjected to violence by husband’s older sister Janet. He beat the wife and turned out to be mocked by the future designer. Alexander for many years he kept it a secret, Janet learned the awful truth only four years before the death of his brother and was shocked.

At the fashion show Givenchy fall-winter 1998, participated model, where both legs below the knee was amputated. Especially for her, he created boots made of carved wood. They looked out from under Victorian skirts in chiffon, so it is difficult to immediately understand that the girl is disabled.

Significant fantastic images McQueen have in common with American film Director Tim Burton. His films have inspired, in particular, the collection McQueen fall/winter 2002 with the untranslatable title Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious. Famous black cloak-the parachute is from this collection.

As a professional McQueen was opened by the editor of Harper’s Bazaar Isabella blow, who later became his Muse and closest friend. Seeing his graduation collection “Jack the Ripper stalks his victims”, Isabella bought all of them. Since blow was a patron of McQueen that she told the designer to make his middle name “Alexander” key. Her suicide became one of the main causes of severe depression McQueen and his death.

Without exception, the magazines not only in his native England, but all over the world quoted the famous interview McQueen 2004 the Guardian newspaper that the designer at the request of the journalists gave their own mother Joyce.

“ What’s your biggest fear?

— To die before you.”

Alexander and Joyce McQueen. Photo: Pinterest

8 days after Joyce’s death he hanged himself in his flat in green Park in London, writing a suicide note “look after my dogs, sorry, I love you. Lee.”

History of the fashion house McQueen continues now the successor of the designer Sarah Burton, which in 2011 developed a wedding dress for Kate Middleton.