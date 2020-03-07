The epidemic of coronavirus in the United States will send to the quarantine the dollars from China

In the US, the Federal reserve began a quarantine of dollars that are returned from Asia, where the epidemic is rampant in the fashion industry. After quarantine they will return in the US financial system.

As said the representative of the Federal reserve system, regional banks of the fed to help manage the money supply, will put off delivery of dollars from Asia for seven to ten days before processing and distributing in a financial institution, reports “European true” with reference to Reuters.

According to the U.S. centers for control and prevention (CDC), transmission of the virus through having him direct contact, but the contact of man with man is the main means of spread of the disease. CDC recommends that U.S. residents who return from China and other countries with high risk to stay home for 14 days.

The world health organization, however, is much more wary of the risks associated with banknotes, and advises consumers to use contactless payments when possible.

Note that as a global reserve currency, US dollars are the most common banknotes in the world with a total volume of cash in circulation is about $ 1.75 trillion. A significant part of the money supply circulates abroad, especially in Asia.

As he wrote, “the FACTS,” earlier in China because of the coronavirus Covid-19 decided to conduct disinfection cash yuan. Banknotes of the provinces affected by the outbreak, will be collected in a separate storage, and then processed with ultraviolet light and/or detrimental to the virus by temperature.

