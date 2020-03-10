The epidemic of the coronavirus: the Cabinet approved a new plan to fight the virus

Monday, March 9, it became known that Prime Minister Denis Shmigel approved a new enhanced plan of anti-crisis preventive measures to combat the spread of coronavirus COVID-19. It is reported by government portal.

By March 11, the Ministry of health and Ministry of Finance are required to submit proposals to increase funding for the purchase of laboratory centres of the Ministry of health medical products, means of individual protection and diagnostic materials, as well as test systems for the determination of coronavirus.

Also the Ministry of health launched to develop a communication plan to identify the actions, if they have cases of coronavirus and bring it to the attention of local authorities, and also to work a question of creation of a network of centers for control and prevention of diseases.

Smigel instructed to provide information about domestic manufacturers of personal protective equipment and find out whether they can meet the demand of the population and medical institutions on personal protection equipment. The head of the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine shall ensure the implementation of the law on economic competition and the protection of patients ‘ rights in retail protection.