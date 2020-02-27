The epidemic of the coronavirus: the head of the who warned countries of the world from the “fatal error”

In the fight against coronavirus COVID-19 countries it is important to avoid fatal errors. We cannot expect that they will be able to sit in the shade and the outbreak is inevitable. This was stated by the head of the world health organization Tedros Adhanom Gebreyes.

“Each country needs to be ready for your first case (disease)… no country needs to think on its territory, the infection does not penetrate. It can be a fatal mistake. This virus does not respect borders, “—said the head of the who.

“There are things that can make every country and every people. Each country must be prepared to detect the disease at an early stage, to isolate patients, trace their contacts, to provide high quality medical care and to prevent outbreaks in healthcare facilities and to prevent transmission of the virus from person to person, “added Gebreyes.

We will remind, according to the UN, the virus from China has already penetrated in 44 countries and claimed the lives of 54 people. In China, for the last two days the number of new cases of infection were lower than all other countries. Of new infections reported, Georgia, Norway, Brazil, Greece, Northern Macedonia, Pakistan and Romania.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter