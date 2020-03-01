The epidemic of the coronavirus: the two countries announced the first deaths from COVID-19

The authorities of Australia and Thailand said that in these countries the first recorded fatal cases infected with coronavirus infection. We will remind, on February 29 in the US was recorded the first death from the coronavirus COVID-19.

According to Reuters, in Australia against the new virus died 78-year-old man evacuated from cruise ship Diamond Princess. The patient died in the hospital of Perth, in the South-West of the country, where he was quarantined. The wife of the deceased also contracted the coronavirus. She is now in stable condition.

In Thailand, according to the country’s Ministry of health, the deceased was 35 years old, he also suffered from dengue fever. The total number of infected with a new type of virus in Thailand has reached 42 people.

As reported “Interfax-Ukraine”, the first case of coronavirus detected in Armenia. This was stated by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. The infected were 29-the summer citizen of Armenia, who, on 28 February returned from Iran.

To date, the total number of deaths from pneumonia caused by a novel coronavirus COVID-19, the world is 2979 people, the number of infected — 86 992.

As reported by “FACTS”, the world health organization has raised the risk assessment of the coronavirus at the global level. At the moment, who estimates that the risk of the spread of coronavirus COVID-19 in the world is very high.

