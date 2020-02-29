The escalation in Idlib: Russia has put forward a strict requirement

At an extraordinary meeting of the UN security Council on Friday, February 28, Turkey has officially threatened the Syrian government with the use of force in connection with the aggravation of the situation in the Syrian province of Idlib. A statement made by the permanent representative of Turkey to the UN, Feridun Sinirlioglu.

“Turkey does not want war, but in the case of threats to its security will not hesitate to use force,” he said.

On the side of Turkey arose, including the US representative to the UN Nellie Kraft, which called on Russia to immediately stop military operation in Turkey.

“We call on Russia to immediately stop the departure of its combat aircraft, and also call on Syrian forces and their supporting Russia, to return to the lines of differentiation established for the first time in 2018,” — said Kraft.

In turn, Russia’s permanent representative to the UN, Vasily Nebenzia blamed for the deaths of Turkish soldiers in Idlib… Turkey, which allegedly gave the Russian side the incorrect coordinates of its armed forces in Idlib.

“In the coordinates… not to mention the areas where killing Turkish soldiers”, — quotes the Russian diplomat to Reuters.

As reported by “FACTS”, February 27 in Idlib killed 33 Turkish soldiers, and about 30 were injured. In response, in the night of 28 February, the Turkish troops attacked the positions of Syrian government forces.

