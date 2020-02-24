The estate of George Clooney for more than $15.5 million flooded

The estate of Hollywood actor George Clooney was flooded due to the flooding in the UK. It is reported by the Daily Mail.

It is noted that the estate is located in Berkshire County. The reason for the natural disaster was the release of the Thames from the banks.

It is specified that the mansion of the XVII century was not injured as a result of emergency and flooded tennis court, lawns and a summer terrace.

How did you know media, all of the estate, which Clooney bought in 2014 for nearly $10 million , is estimated at more than $15.5 million Earlier in 2016, the estate also suffered due to the floods. Then the water had almost reached the entrance to the old building.