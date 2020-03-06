The EU created a robotic hand

Six countries of the European Union signed an agreement on the creation of Cybernetic rapid reaction force. It is reported by Sputnik Lithuania with reference to the defense of the Republic.

The corresponding document was signed by representatives of Lithuania, Estonia, Poland, Croatia, the Netherlands and Romania on March 4, in Zagreb.

From now on the international rapid response team will conduct continuous duty in various regions, always ready to reflect the cyber attack.

In addition, civil-military rapid response team will participate in the virtual and physical stages of the investigation of cyber incidents.

It is known that Belgium, Greece, Spain, Italy, France, Slovenia and Finland participated as observers of the project.