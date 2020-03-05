The EU formed rapid cyberheaven

At the initiative of Lithuania, six European countries formed special teams to counter cyber attacks

Six European countries – Lithuania, Estonia, Croatia, Poland, the Netherlands, and Romania – have joined forces to create a joint international force cyberheaven. Now an international team of quick cyberheaven will constantly be in different physical locations, ready at any time to respond to a cyber attack, reports comments.ua.

It was finally agreed upon on March 4. A Memorandum of understanding was signed in Zagreb, Croatia. The Ministry of defence of six countries legally authorize these teams to work in different jurisdictions, identifying their mechanism, legal status, role and procedures. Civil-military rapid cyberheaven will participate in a virtual, and, if necessary, physical response to disasters and the investigation in the event of major cyber incidents.

According to the Minister of national defence of Lithuania Raimundas of Karoblis, the appearance of international forces quick cyberheaven brings cyber-EU cooperation to a new practical level. Countries are not restricted to national actors: the project facilitates the exchange of information, human resources and scientific achievements.

Team quick cyberheaven will be able to take preventive measures and to assess cybercasinos, and to help the EU institutions, other member States and partners. It will also enable more effective sharing of best practices and more efficient use of existing technological and human resources of the countries in the fight against cyber threats.