The EU has accused Russia of intentionally spreading fakes about the coronavirus

In connection with the pandemic coronavirus, the Russian media launched a major propaganda campaign against the West. The goal of this campaign is to create panic and fear to complicate the communication in the EU, and to sow distrust among the population.

Russian media are spreading fake news on the Internet in English, Spanish, Italian, German and French, which contain contradictory and confusing messages. This is stated in the official document of the European external action service, reports “European true” with reference to Reuters.

According to the Agency, when the report of the EU was in contact with Google, Facebook, Twitter and Microsoft “to discuss the distribution of misinformation around flash COVID-19”.

The Agency writes that the specialized database of the EU has documented almost 80 instances of misinformation about the coronavirus since January 22.

In particular, false information in rossm dealt with the incident in Ukraine when there were protests in New Sanzhary against accommodation of evacuees from China.

The report also quotes about news, created by Russia, in Italy, that flash COVID-19 in the country so strong that not enough doctors and beds, and doctors will choose who lives and who dies.

In addition, rossm spread the news of the infection of coronavirus, the Slovak Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini, who could transmit the infection to other officials at recent meetings at the highest level.

“Pro-Kremlin messages are promoting a false narrative that the coronavirus was created by people and adopted by the West”, — the report says the service.

Ukrainians receive fake messages which aim to wreak havoc.

We will remind, in February 2020 on the alleged behalf of the Ministry of health on the Internet, reported on the five infected with the coronavirus Ukrainians. These messages were sent from foreign postal services.

