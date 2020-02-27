The EU has approved new rules for the labeling of tires

The Council of the European Union approved new rules for the labeling of tires. This applies to fuel efficiency, grip on wet road and noise level. This is stated in the press release of the European Council.

Thus, the labels on the tires should be made more visible and understandable for consumers due to new commitments in their image. It is also reported that the provisions add mileage and abrasion of tires, when these testing methods become available. It is expected that this will help reduce the amount of micro-plastic that ends up in the environment due to abrasion of the tires. In the future will also appear on the label for tires of trucks and buses.

“The tyre labelling system is aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions and noise pollution in the transport sector and improve road safety”, – is spoken in the message.

The Council of the EU expect that this will allow consumers to obtain relevant and comparable information about the fuel efficiency, safety and noise, and also make profitable and sustainable decisions when buying new tyres.

The new rules will enter into force after their adoption by the European Parliament and promulgation in the official journal of the European Union.