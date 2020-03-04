The EU has decided on sanctions against Russia

The European Union has extended for another six months personal sanctions against 175 of Russians and 44 companies for the illegal annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol. Note, trade and financial sanctions of the EU against Russia have been extended till 23 Jun 2020.

On Twitter informed the correspondent of “Radio Liberty” in Brussels Ricard Jozwiak.

“The ambassadors of the European Union continued visa ban and assets freeze for 175 Russian separatists + 44 entities for 6 months for violating the territorial integrity of Ukraine. The decision must be approved by the Ministers on 12 March”, — the journalist wrote.

Recall the “Crimean” sanctions against Russia were introduced to Europe in March 2014 and is constantly being extended. In addition to the sanctions on the economy, remain in force personal sanctions for 170 citizens and 44 companies. The sanctioned entities are prohibited to enter the EU and their European assets will be frozen.

The Russian President was forced to admit that in 2014 due to the European sanctions, the Russian economy underfunded by $ 50 billion.

As reported by “FACTS”, the President of the United States Donald trump extended for a year the decrees providing for the number of sanctions imposed earlier against Russia in connection with situation in Ukraine. Economic restrictions that were imposed by the US against Russia in March 2014, continue to apply after March 6, 2020.

