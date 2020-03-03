The EU has raised the threat level of infection of the coronavirus

By Maria Batterburyon in News

ЕС повысил уровень угрозы заражения коронавирусом

The European Union has increased the risk of infection by the coronavirus from moderate to high. This was at the briefing said the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.

According to her, the risk assessment of the coronavirus in the EU increased from moderate to high levels. She also announced that the EU creates a group of reaction Corona, which will focus on combating the virus.

The group will include Janez Lenarcic, who will be responsible for crisis management, Stella Kyriakides (health issues), Ylva Johansson (questions related to borders), Adina Valean (mobility) and Paolo Gentiloni (macroeconomic aspects).

Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
