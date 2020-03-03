The EU has raised the threat level of infection of the coronavirus

The European Union has increased the risk of infection by the coronavirus from moderate to high. This was at the briefing said the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.

According to her, the risk assessment of the coronavirus in the EU increased from moderate to high levels. She also announced that the EU creates a group of reaction Corona, which will focus on combating the virus.

The group will include Janez Lenarcic, who will be responsible for crisis management, Stella Kyriakides (health issues), Ylva Johansson (questions related to borders), Adina Valean (mobility) and Paolo Gentiloni (macroeconomic aspects).