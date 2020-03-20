The EU is investigating a case of fraud with masks and sanitizer

The EU Agency dealing with anti-fraud, launched an investigation in respect of imports to block fake products that are associated with protection from coronavirus.

This was reported by the press service of the Agency OLAF.

The European Agency notes that fake mask, medical devices, disinfectants and test kits – are ineffective or even harmful to health.

“Preventing the spread of these fake products in Europe is crucial to protect our health and effective against the virus. In addition, they are ineffective against the virus, these products also do not meet the EU standards, which can harm the health. For example, they can cause dangerous bacterial infection,” – said in the message to OLAF.

Scams that “I want to take advantage of our disaster,” attract the potentially huge illegal profits, said the Agency. For example, fake masks offered to buy on the Internet in various member States of the EU at the price from 5 to 10 euros – which is about three times higher than usual prices. Also, the EU forwarded a fake baby face mask.

Counterfeit goods come to Europe with online sales, customers deliver their mail or courier service.

In addition, they also arrive in containers with fake certificates or are declared as other goods, and then fall into the normal distribution channels, or sold on the black market.