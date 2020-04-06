The EU predicted the collapse because of the pandemic coronavirus

Former Ministers of foreign Affairs of Germany Joschka Fischer and Sigmar Gabriel in a joint article in the newspaper Tagesspiegel warned about the threat of the collapse of the European Union due to the impact of the pandemic coronavirus. It is reported BAGNET, citing foreign media.

According to politicians, the support of Italy and Spain, which suffered the most from coronavirus infection, insufficient. Ex-Ministers noted that European solidarity has helped Germany to achieve economic success after the Second world war.

“Therefore, it (Germany) should show leadership in Europe, preferably together with France. Europe needs two things: General assistance in crisis and a common program of recovery from the crisis”, — stated in the article.

Fisher and Gabriel also noted that Europe needs a financial aid program like the Marshall plan. It should include a plan to support member countries of the European Union: medical-humanitarian assistance, a short and long-term loans, which will not be tied to the strict criteria of the Maastricht Treaty, as well as a long-term program of investment promotion.

“The coronavirus has the potential to be an accelerator of two opposite processes: either so to deepen the already existing in Europe, cracks that may disintegrate the Union or the European Union and its member countries will be able to unite in the fight against the virus and its consequences. What path Europe will choose, much depends on us, the Germans. A lot of the time we have!” — said they.