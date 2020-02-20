The EU will invest €20 billion annually in the development of artificial intelligence

The EU will invest €20 billion each year in the development of artificial intelligence. About it on February 19, said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Introducing the new digital strategy of the EU, von der Leyen said that this amount will be invested annually until at least 2030. She stressed that the purpose of this strategy is “achieving EU worldwide leadership” in creating artificial intelligence, according to the EU Reporter.

“We want to ensure, to the development of artificial intelligence the focus was always “the man”. Man always needs to control all critical decisions with a high degree of risk,” she said.