The Euro 2020 was postponed for a year because of the epidemic of the coronavirus !

The Euro 2020 will not take place this year. UEFA, the FFF, and the associations have decided to postpone the matches of the year due to the coronavirus.

Bad news for football fans, the Euro 2020 will ultimately not take place this year. The organizers have decided to postpone for one year the competition because of the sars coronavirus. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z !

After you have cancelled gatherings of more than 5000, then 500, then 100 people. France must now face up to a containment quasi-total. Thus, the organization of the Euro 2020 seemed difficult.

Restaurants, bars, and other libraries have been closed since Saturday evening. And the movement should be done only in case of great needs. In fact, the inhabitants are called to stay at home to limit transmission of the virus.

A new situation in which more than 137 countries face. In fact, after the stop of the shooting of the series. The report outputs the literary. It is the turn of football to suffer from the virus.

While the games are played, until then, behind closed doors, UEFA announced yesterday the cancellation of the Euro 2020. But don’t panic ! The fans will still be able to attend the competition next year.

Due to the coronavirus, the Euro 2020 becomes the Euro 2021 !

Indeed, the UEFA, the FFF, and others have all decided to play the game in a year. So the Euro 2020 becomes the Euro 2021. To the delight of football fans.

Even if they will have to wait a year to see the games, they will not have to go completely of the competition. Thus, Norway has even announced the new dates. They will play the Euro 2020 from 11 June until 11 July 2021.

It is through a tweet that they have announced the new. They have even promised that ” more information is coming. “Also the champions League and the Europa League are both suspended.

UEFA has therefore claimed to have created two groups to work on the new dates and take care of the issue of the economic crisis linked to the virus. Case to follow so…