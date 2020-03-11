The European film festival will be held in the East of Ukraine

From 19 March to 1 April, with the support of the European Union delegation in Ukraine will take place the first Festival of European cinema in Mariupol, Berdyansk, Slavyansk, Kramatorsk, Melitopol and Severodonetsk.

The program of events – six films-the victors of the European festivals that demonstrate the multiculturalism of Europe and its citizens, and help to accept themselves and others through art. The slogan of the festival – “Take and take”. Detailed program at Arthouse Traffic on the link.

Solemn opening of festival will take place on March 19 in Mariupol. The first will show viewers the Spanish Comedy “Champions”, the winner of the national award Goya. Its main character is sentenced to community service basketball coach who is given the task to make Champions of people with mental disabilities.

From the program of the Cannes film festival will also showcase a French melodrama “portrait of a girl in the fire”, which tells about the love of two women in Brittany in the late eighteenth century.

“Work without attribution” is a German drama based on the biography of the German artist Gerhard Richter, whose childhood had on the Nazi years. The film received the prize of the youth jury of the Venice film festival.

The main characters of the tragicomedy “the Winter flies” – two restless teenage boys embark on a difficult journey, which eventually turns into a story of growing up. The world premiere took place at the international film festival in Karlovy vary, where Omerzu Olmo received the award as best Director.

Fantastic satire “Diamantina” talks about the crazy Odyssey soccer superstars Diamantino, looks suspiciously similar to Cristiano Ronaldo. This Portuguese film was a winner of the program “Week of criticism” at the Cannes film festival.

The tragicomic road movie “the King of the Belgians” sends to the journey of the king of Belgium – he will have to return home from Turkey by land, overcoming all Balkan borders. Tape awarded the Grand Prix of the Odessa international film festival and claimed the title of best Comedy version of the European film Academy.

Part of the screenings will be held in original language with Ukrainian subtitles, and some films the audience will present the film critic Alexander Gusev and Anna Datsyuk.

The schedule and venue of the festival:

Mariupol, Pobeda cinema, 19-24 March

Berdyansk, cinema, Blockbuster Cinema, March 20-25

Melitopol, the Youth center “People.sa”, March 20-25

Kramatorsk, cinema “Filmax”, 26-31 March

Slavyansk, “the Center of culture and the environment”, 26-31 March

Severodonetsk, cinema “Kinopalats”, 27 March – 1 April

As previously reported, frontman of the band “Boombox” Andrey Khlyvnyuk became the honorary Ambassador of “Children Kinofest”.