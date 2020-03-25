The European Parliament already has 6 infected with the coronavirus

In the European Parliament, the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus has increased to 6.

According to Politico, stated in an email to the Secretary General of the European Parliament Klaus Welle.

According to him, will test positive for coronavirus were 6 people from the European Parliament. Among them one member (probably talking about the pole Adam Arobase – EP) two employees, one assistant and two external contractors.

Velle wrote about this in response to a letter from French MEP Jerome Rivera, who was asked to comment on the statement that was made by one of the treasurers of the European Parliament Karol Karski in comments to the Polish media that the European Parliament had allegedly confirmed 43 cases of coronavirus.