The European Union has apologised to Italy for the lack of assistance during a difficult time

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has apologised to Italy for a temporary lack of assistance in the fight against coronavirus from the EU.

“Admittedly, in the beginning of the crisis, faced with the need for a joint European response, too many people thought only about their national problems,” she said. Von der Leyen noted that the EU has already prepared a project to support member countries most affected by the coronavirus: promise to allocate up to 100 billion euros.

In particular, this is done in order to compensate for falling incomes. According to von der Leyen, Europe also agreed guaranteed loans for those who would experience difficulties in the fight against the spread of the virus.