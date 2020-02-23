The European Union has opposed Israeli plans to build settlements in East Jerusalem

The European Union called on Israel to abandon plans to build settlements in East Jerusalem. This was stated by the high representative for external relations of the European Union Josep Borrell, the press service of the European diplomatic service.

“The Israeli authorities announced the imminent decision regarding the building of settlements in the districts of Givat Hamatos and har Homa in East Jerusalem,” the statement reads.

The head of European diplomacy recalled the position of the European Union, which has repeatedly stressed that such steps can lead to a reduction in geographical and territorial soprikosnovenie between Jerusalem and Bethlehem, to isolate Palestinian communities living in these areas, and to jeopardize the viability of the decision on the establishment of two States, with Jerusalem as their capital.

The EU, referring to international law declares the illegality of the settlements and will not recognize any changes of borders established before 1967, including with regard to Jerusalem, other than those agreed by the parties. Borrell called on Israel to revise their plans.