The European Union of 30 days has closed its borders to all foreigners

By Maria Batterburyon

Евросоюз на 30 дней закрыл свои границы для всех иностранцев

The power of the European Union decided to temporarily restrict travel to the countries members of his unit to contain the spread of coronavirus. This was stated by EU high representative for the common foreign and security policy Josep Borrell, reports the European external action service (EEAS).

“The European Council approved the European Commission’s proposal that entry into the EU should be limited to 30 days or longer to prevent the virus from spreading. It spreads because people move it while traveling and personal contacts,” said Borrell.

He also said that the restrictions serve to reduce contacts, and ban on entry into the European territory for people from outside the EU, if there is no need.

“This step EU is not selfish or protectionist. This is measure that protects everyone. We must prevent the virus from spreading further,” concluded Josep Borrell.

 

 

Maria Batterbury

