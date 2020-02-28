The Europeans realized that threatens their democracy

In Europe, the growing influence of ultra-nationalist and xenophobic politics, hate speech sets the tone in social networks, dominated by anti-Semitism, anti-Muslim hatred, and non-governmental organizations working with vulnerable groups, find themselves in an increasingly hostile environment.

This is stated in the report for the 2019 European Commission against racism and intolerance (ECRI), founded by the Council of Europe.

“Europe is faced with a stunning reality: anti-Semitic, anti-Muslim and other racist crimes motivated by hatred are growing at an alarming rate, the latest example is extremist shooting in Hanau, Germany, in which nine people died and several were injured. These alarming actions are often the cause of toxic words and conspiracy theories that spread in social networks and the Internet “, – said the Secretary General of the Council of Europe Maria pejčinović-Buric.

“We need to stop spreading the toxic rhetoric of the racist extremists that strikes at the very heart of our democracy,” she added.

Goals long-prejudice, discrimination, xenophobic rhetoric and violence, the report says ECRI, are Muslims, Jews, Gypsies and blacks, the report said.

Although many countries have taken measures to ensure the rights of LGBT people, some moving in the opposite direction, while LGBT people continue to face harassment, threats and violence, the report said.

The growing sense of insecurity among Europeans continues to fuel anti-migrant sentiments. These sentiments are widely used xenophobic nationalists, notes on the Council of Europe and resolution of this issue requires an active approach and support inclusive education.

The situation worsened that those who advocate the interests of vulnerable groups, national bodies for gender equality still lacks the financial resources and personnel and authority to support victims and protect them in the courts.

There are new challenges associated with the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) discrimination in society, the report says.

“It is clear that intentional discrimination because of AI are rare. However, the examples are unintentional and / or indirect discrimination are magnified, as a rule, because of the bias of the developers of the systems themselves; lack of transparency of the processes AI; is biased and limited information about his training, and the lack of mechanisms to identify and prevent discrimination “, – the document says.