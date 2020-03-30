The Eurovision organizers are launching a series of recitals on YouTube

Although Eurovision-2020 this year was canceled because of the coronavirus, the organizers decided to start a series of recitals on YouTube to reach out to those who are quarantined. The first episode will be published on 3 April.

As reported on the website eurovision.tv many artists had to cancel a tour due to existing constraints means that new ways of sharing your music is needed now more than ever. And the artists of the Eurovision song contest has joined the trend to host live music on social networks and write a home favorite songs for fans.

In particular, in each episode of home concerts of Eurovision will be presented to several participants, including artists 2020. Each contestant will sing her own song and a cover version of another hit ESC.

For selection of cover versions will be voting members of the Eurovision song contest in social networks using a poll with 4 options, chosen by the artist.

The debut episode will be published on 3 April, so make sure you subscribe on the YouTube channel, and stay tuned to Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. The first artist will be Ryan O’shaughnessy, Ireland in 2018.

Over the next few days, we're announcing the artists taking part in Episode 1 of #EurovisionHomeConcerts️ We're thrilled that Ireland's @Ryan_Acoustic will perform his song from 2018 Lisbon 'Together'.

Let us recall, the Eurovision 2020, which was held in may in Rotterdam was cancelled because of the coronavirus. At the same time, the organizers have planned to show alternative show. And in may, released a CD-album with songs of the Eurovision song contest is canceled in 2020.