The Eurovision organizers are launching a series of recitals on YouTube

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

Организаторы Евровидения запускают серию домашних концертов на YouTube

Although Eurovision-2020 this year was canceled because of the coronavirus, the organizers decided to start a series of recitals on YouTube to reach out to those who are quarantined. The first episode will be published on 3 April.

As reported on the website eurovision.tv many artists had to cancel a tour due to existing constraints means that new ways of sharing your music is needed now more than ever. And the artists of the Eurovision song contest has joined the trend to host live music on social networks and write a home favorite songs for fans.

In particular, in each episode of home concerts of Eurovision will be presented to several participants, including artists 2020. Each contestant will sing her own song and a cover version of another hit ESC.

For selection of cover versions will be voting members of the Eurovision song contest in social networks using a poll with 4 options, chosen by the artist.

The debut episode will be published on 3 April, so make sure you subscribe on the YouTube channel, and stay tuned to Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. The first artist will be Ryan O’shaughnessy, Ireland in 2018.

Let us recall, the Eurovision 2020, which was held in may in Rotterdam was cancelled because of the coronavirus. At the same time, the organizers have planned to show alternative show. And in may, released a CD-album with songs of the Eurovision song contest is canceled in 2020.

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article