The Eurovision organizers plan to show alternative show

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

Организаторы Евровидения планируют показать альтернативное шоу

After Eurovision-2020 was officially canceled due to the coronavirus, the European broadcasting Union began to explore the possibility of an alternative program.

As reported eurovision.tv details are not announced yet, but the new show does not provide for competition participants. The aim of the project is to unite and entertain audiences of Europe in these difficult times.

In addition, the organizers want to pay tribute to the artists that were supposed to be in the championship in 2020.

We also learned that the contestants this year will be able to participate in the postponed for 2021 Eurovision, but the songs need to be new.

Let us recall, the Eurovision 2020 was to be held in Rotterdam from 12 to 16 may, but was cancelled due to pandemic coronavirus. Ukraine was supposed to represent the group Go_A with the song “Nightingale. Musicians have accepted the offer to perform at the Eurovision next year.

Maria Batterbury

Maria Batterbury
