The ex-bride Klitschko, which was beaten again boyfriend, showed a photo of Vladimir with the daughter

American actress Hayden panettiere, which was beaten again boyfriend, called her ex-fiancé Wladimir Klitschko the best dad in the world to caption your photo with daughter Kaya Evdokia.

According to the publication DailyMail, in Twitter she put up two pictures. On the first ex-boxer dancing with a girl and the second she poses with a face painted like a tiger.

Wladimir Klitschko and Hayden panettiere

Wladimir Klitschko daughter

Kaya Evdokia

Recall that Klitschko and panettiere have entered into a relationship in 2009 and sold in may 2011. In April 2013 they got back together, and in October announced the decision to get engaged. In December 2014, they had a daughter, Kaya Evdokia, after which the Ukrainian boxer and American actress finally broke up, but maintained friendly relations. Kaia now lives in Ukraine with Klitschko.

About sports and not only in our Instagram!