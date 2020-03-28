The ex-player “Manchester United” paralyzed face (photo)

In trouble got the former football player “Manchester United”, “Lazio” and the national team of the Czech Republic Karel Poborsky. 47-year-old athlete was taken to hospital where he was diagnosed with Lyme disease. Karel was infected after his beard got a tick. As reports the edition Express, the finalist at Euro 1996 and is being treated with antibiotics, while he has a paralyzed left side of my face.

Poborsky he reassured his fans, assuring that escaped serious consequences, but to shave off the beard he had.

Note that the champion of England-1997 in the English “Manchester United” is not the first time faced with a similar problem. Three years ago, in 2016, the former football player was put into a medically-induced coma after brain damage, causing the muscles of his face was paralyzed, and his eyes were ultrasensitive to light. However, three weeks spent in quarantine, Poborsky fully recovered, although, according to him, if I went to the doctors a day later, you could die.

Under sir Alex Ferguson Cech became the champion of England in 1997

.

