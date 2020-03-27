The ex-Shakhtar player faces a big fine for bathing with a model (photo)

The former midfielder Donetsk “Shakhtar” Brazilian Douglas Costa, now playing for the Turin “Juventus”, risking to run into serious problems.

The player who is present at the time of quarantine in European football at home, violated the terms of the quarantine and went outside, where he swam in the pool with his beloved model Natalia Felix. Sharing a photo she posted on the personal page in Instagram.

According to the newspaper Tuttosport, the President of Juventus Andrea Agnelli was very unhappy that the player has violated the rules of the quarantine, and after returning to the club the Brazilian will be fined a large sum.

However, don’t forget Douglas Costa and about training. In particular, the midfielder showed miracles of juggling from the same pool.

