The ex-soloist of “VIA gra” experienced harassment at age 12

Ukrainian pop singer, the former soloist of group “VIA Gra” Anna Sedokova stated that he had experienced harassment at the age of 12 years. She told about it in Instagram, reports BAGNET

37-year-old Sedokova admitted that he wants his statement to “stand up for all the girls who know what it’s like when you’re drunk and solicits a sharp or just an adult.” “I know it,” she said, adding that it took her 25 years to find the strength to tell what had happened.

The actress urged women to respect themselves and not allow men to use them, learn to fight back and unite to support each other.

“Girls, stop being sheep, have respect for yourself. You don’t have to suck the two reference points fingers, then crying under his quiet mockery. After all, it is about you then tell the story to millions of viewers, devaluing the value of women,” wrote Sedokova.