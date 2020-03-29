The ex-wife of johnny Depp cheated on him with Elon Musk

Hollywood star amber heard for four years divorced from her husband the star of “Pirates of the Caribbean” johnny Depp. Mutual accusations and evidence against – each court session ends scandalously. This time the Network has published photo evidence of infidelity amber with CEO of SpaceX and Tesla Elon Musk.

A few years ago, johnny Depp claimed that an Australian actress cheated on him a month after the wedding. But these accusations amber denied. Newspaper the Daily Mail published photographs from surveillance cameras in the Elevator where amber Gerd hugging billionaire Elon Musk. Couple this moment was in the Elevator of the apartment belonging to johnny Depp and amber heard.

Immediately after the divorce is heard and the Mask began to notice together on walks, and later they have even confirmed their romance. Although the observations of journalists, they met about two years, not a few months.