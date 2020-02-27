The ex-wife of the judge of the X factor told of his cruelty to the children

Yesterday, February 26, the ex-wife of the famous rapper Seryoga, he’s Poligraf Sharikoff, Pauline Ololo said that the actor took away her sons Mark and Plato. Today.Lifestyle the girl said that within six months, Sergei Parkhomenko holds children and prevent their meetings with the mother. In addition, Paulina does not know where their sons, and has no way to communicate with them even on the phone.

A few hours ago Pauline Ololo told the details of the scandalous story on his page in Instagram. According to the girl, her ex-husband Sergei Parkhomenko took not only children, but also mocks them: severely punished and humiliated. The result of the mental condition of the younger son eks-spouses deteriorated.

“During the time spent with him for the last months, the situation worsened, the children cried, missed, wanted to go home, but at the same time was afraid of her father. Subjected to harsh punishment, stood on buckwheat, humiliated in public places (all of which I write the words of the children). The mental state of my younger son worse, he was prone to tantrums. During this time children could be left alone in the house closed at night or on the weekends. What is appalling to think what kind of situation can happen. The eldest son was feeding medium, as in the 9 years he was not suited to preparing food. Hygiene children are also looking very bad, as there is no proper care for them. In the autumn he was removed from all of their phones my contacts and blocked my number. Of course, I went and stood by the school, because for two weeks they disappeared and was not able to reach me!”, – says Polina.

She also focused on the fact that in the last month, she did not know where her sons mark and Plato. As a result, the Pauline Ololo decided to file a lawsuit on her ex-husband – Sergey Parkhomenko.

“In the last month I just absolutely nothing is aware of their presence, all phones disconnected, it is forbidden any contact anyone who is surrounded by my children. With the help of an advocate’s request we managed to find out what 01.02 children have crossed the border of the Crimea with the Kherson car registration, then their fate is unknown! On this occasion, already prepares the statement in law enforcement bodies, as well as preparing documents for filing in court. And yet, Sergei Parkhomenko, if you’re reading this and you read this, know I’ll fight to the last breath, what would I not worth it!”, concluded Polina.

Today asked for comment, the press service of the artist, but received the answer that Serge to comment on the situation not going.