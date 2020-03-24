The Executive Director, who stated that the prohibitions on the movement of citizens will not stop the virus

Executive Director of the world health organization (who) Mike Ryan stated that the further spread of the coronavirus is impossible to encompass prohibitions on the movement of citizens. This was announced by the publication of the air force in Twitter account.

He noted that the main task, which is to pay attention to is the study of coronavirus, and to isolate the patients and the people who stayed in contact.

“Countries need to introduce additional measures for the protection of public health. What we really need to focus is on diagnostics of patients and their isolation and exclusion of those who had contacts with them. And as soon as we can slow down transmission of the virus, we need to attack,” said Ryan.

He suggested that the development of a vaccine against the coronavirus will take at least a year.